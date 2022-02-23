6 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $799,000

LOOKING FOR PRIVACY AND SECLUSION?! This beautiful 22+ acre, unrestricted property, offers tranquility and numerous opportunities to enjoy nature. The turn-key ready, custom log home was built to a high standard with attention to detail. A large wraparound porch allows enjoyment of beautiful views of woods and mountains on all sides. Fencing along the back and sides of the house provides a safe haven for children and pets. Over 5000 sq ft and 3 stories, this home features 4 full baths, a powder room, and 6 bedrooms-4 upstairs and 2 master suites (1 on main level and 1 on ground floor). Both ensuites have large showers and the one on the ground floor has a water closet. The great room features a high cathedral ceiling, large windows and a large, stone, wood-burning fireplace. A second large stone fireplace is in the recreation room on the ground floor. A loft area upstairs is ideal for reading and relaxing. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and an induction stovetop. The property can be used as a primary residence, a retreat, or a rental property. Ideally located, this house is within easy driving distance and minutes away from a variety of activities - golfing, hiking, canoeing, kayaking, caving, axe throwing, rock climbing, fishing, rafting, horseback riding, skiing, snowboarding, music festivals and wine vineyards - drawing recreation and adventure seekers year round. A few attractions within 30 miles of the property include Clear Creek Golf Course, downtown Bristol/Abingdon/Kingsport, Exit 7 shopping, Mendota Trailhead, Adventure Mendota, Hard Rock Casino, The Pinnacle Shopping Center, Virginia Creeper Trail, Barter Theater, Martha Washington Inn, Bristol Motor Speedway, Holston River, and Tri-Cities Airport with many others within 120 miles. Information taken from seller and public records should be verified by buyer and buyer's agent. CALL YOUR FAVORITE AGENT TO TOUR THIS MAGNIFICIENT PROPERTY***PLEASE ALLOW 24-HR NOTICE