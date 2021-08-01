Back on the market due to buyer's financing falling through! This home is truly one of Bristol's crown jewels. This amazing home was built in an era where craftsmanship reigned and has been thoughtfully preserved and updated throughout the years. The quality and attention to detail are apparent from the moment you walk through the door. You will love the amazing woodwork throughout this elegant stately property. This 6 bedroom, 4 full baths, 2 half bath home offers over 6100 sq. ft. of refined living space. One can only be impressed by the grand great room with soaring wood-paneled ceilings and a beautiful fireplace. The adjacent study is perfect for your home office and is adorned with original woodwork as well as its own fireplace. There is a large updated modern kitchen with Wolf appliances, quartzite counters, an island, and plenty of storage and counter space. The large master suite has been recently remodeled with an amazing all-new master bath that is the perfect oasis at the end of the day. This is a wonderful entertaining home with a large formal dining room, a huge covered deck, and a large patio. There is a nice den on the lower level that offers a multitude of uses as well as an adjacent workout room. The fenced back yard is great for children or pets. There is a 2 car attached garage and plenty of parking. This rare find is located in the heart of Bristol just minutes to downtown, shopping, dining, and I-81. Words cannot do this home justice, it is truly a must-see home, and unlike anything else on the market. It offers the perfect combination of history, craftsmanship, location, and modern updates. View the video tour as well as 3D Tour to get a full view of this truly one of a kind home. Buyer/Buyer's agent to verify all information.
6 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $694,985
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two longtime friends and business partners are planning to open a duckpin bowling alley in downtown Bristol, Tennessee.
BRISTOL, Va. — Cyber criminals conducted a ransomware attack on the Bristol Virginia Police Department’s computers earlier this year and now appear to be trying to sell information on the dark web.
MCCLUNG'S PATH TO THE PROS: Anticipation builds; McClung hopes to become the first far SW Virginian taken in NBA Draft in 35 years
- Updated
Mac McClung has traversed the country over the course of the last several weeks while participating in pre-draft workouts with several NBA teams. He hopes it all pays off tonight when the two-round NBA Draft is held in Brooklyn, New York.
- Updated
Welcome to “Poplar Creek Phase A,” currently ground zero for Corridor Q and U.S. Highway 121 — and a portion of Virginia’s long anticipated Coalfields Expressway.
ABINGDON, Va. - Washington County School Board member Terry Fleenor has resigned, effective July 31. Here is a copy of his resignation letter,…
Washington County School Board member Terry Fleenor announced his resignation late Sunday, nearly a week after a contentious board meeting that included discussion of transgender issues.
Michael and Margie Munsey’s backyard getaway is fit for a fairytale. The couple love that their Abingdon historic Carriage House is a roadside attraction, decorated in a magical Old World European style.
Michael Stout, a 33-year-veteran of the Bristol Virginia Sheriff’s Office, took the oath of office Friday to become the city’s next sheriff.
This region appears poised for a “significant” rise in COVID-19 cases, a local health official warned Tuesday.
- Updated
Mac McClung did not get selected in Thursday’s NBA Draft, but the Gate City High School graduate is getting a chance with one of the most storied franchises in hoops history.