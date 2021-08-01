6 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $694,985

Back on the market due to buyer's financing falling through! This home is truly one of Bristol's crown jewels. This amazing home was built in an era where craftsmanship reigned and has been thoughtfully preserved and updated throughout the years. The quality and attention to detail are apparent from the moment you walk through the door. You will love the amazing woodwork throughout this elegant stately property. This 6 bedroom, 4 full baths, 2 half bath home offers over 6100 sq. ft. of refined living space. One can only be impressed by the grand great room with soaring wood-paneled ceilings and a beautiful fireplace. The adjacent study is perfect for your home office and is adorned with original woodwork as well as its own fireplace. There is a large updated modern kitchen with Wolf appliances, quartzite counters, an island, and plenty of storage and counter space. The large master suite has been recently remodeled with an amazing all-new master bath that is the perfect oasis at the end of the day. This is a wonderful entertaining home with a large formal dining room, a huge covered deck, and a large patio. There is a nice den on the lower level that offers a multitude of uses as well as an adjacent workout room. The fenced back yard is great for children or pets. There is a 2 car attached garage and plenty of parking. This rare find is located in the heart of Bristol just minutes to downtown, shopping, dining, and I-81. Words cannot do this home justice, it is truly a must-see home, and unlike anything else on the market. It offers the perfect combination of history, craftsmanship, location, and modern updates. View the video tour as well as 3D Tour to get a full view of this truly one of a kind home. Buyer/Buyer's agent to verify all information.