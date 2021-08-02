6 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $5,250,000

Set on rare-to-find 168 acres of prime real estate on coveted Old Jonesboro Road with views of Clinch Mountain, this stunning property transports you to the idyllic French countryside. The home offers over 7500 square feet of elegant living space and 44 acres of picturesque pasture and wooded land, as well as a four-car garage. Also offered, inclusive or exclusive of the home, is the on-site Rolf Carlyle Equestrian Centre and an additional 124 acres, along with a separate fully-equipped trainer/guest house. The Rolf Carlyle Equestrian Centre is designed to be the premier boasrding and training facility in Southwest Virginia. The 8-stall barn offers all the modern amenities and more that is expected of an elite equestrian operation. It currently offers full equine care, maintenance, and lessons. Also discover roughly 3 miles of well-maintained riding trails on the property's private woodlands.