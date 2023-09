Rare opportunity to buy three story home, in Springlake Estates subdivision. Located on three lots. 6 bedrooms 4.5 baths. Large master suite on top floor, with office room adjoining. Two car upper garage, and two car lower garage. Home is in need of updating. Other two parcel ID's : .18/ 305 1 37 & A | .67 305 A 1Home being SOLD AS ISBuyer and Buyer agent to verify all information taken from 3rd part source.