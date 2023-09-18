REDUCED!!Welcome to your dream home in the heart of Bristol! This stunning property offers an exceptional blend of historical charm and modern comfort. With 6 bedrooms, 4 and bathrooms, and a spacious studio apartment, this residence boasts a total of 3920 square feet of living space, providing ample room for both luxurious living and potential rental income. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by the timeless beauty of hardwood flooring and intricate craftsmanship that dates back to the 1900s. The main level features a master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, offering unparalleled convenience. Ascend to the second level, where you'll find another master suite, providing options for flexible living arrangements. The well-appointed kitchen is a chef's delight, complete with a central island and a pantry for all your storage needs. All appliances are thoughtfully included, making your move-in seamless.