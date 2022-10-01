 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $4,995,000

6 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $4,995,000

Inspired design, carefully curated finishes and livability define this exceptional contemporary home in the prominent gated subdivision, ‘The Virginian.' This estate is the ultimate in masterful craftsmanship and design - taking a custom-built home to the next level. Renovations have just concluded with the addition of a dining and living room, full kitchen renovation, slate paver back patio, top-of-the-line catering kitchen, basement media room, at-home gym, and the addition of a detached two-car garage with lofted in-law suite. Throughout, contemporary wallpaper is harmoniously warmed by natural wood details, stone accents, wide-plank oak flooring, and unique designer lighting. These elements help set this memorable home apart. The Virginian community features a 24/7 security guard gated entrance, an 18-hole, award winning, Tom Fazio designed golf course, large clubhouse, neighborhood pool and tennis/pickleball courts, vineyard, multiple restaurants, walking trails,

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New hotel approved for The Falls

New hotel approved for The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. — A new 107-room hotel is planned for The Falls development after a Monday vote by the city’s Industrial Development Authority.

PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood powers past Mustangs

PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood powers past Mustangs

The Northwood Panthers once again relied on power to post their third consecutive victory on Thursday night. Holston fell to Narrows and Sullivan East lost at Elizabethton in other football action...Eleven high school volleyball matches and one soccer match is also part of the prep roundup. 

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Friday night has its usual array of high school football. Who is going to enter the weekend in a happy mood? Check out the BHC predictions for 13 games. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

Mac McClung will begin his second NBA season hooping it up in Japan. The former Gate City High School star will suit up for the Golden State Warriors as they play the Washington Wizards in a preseason game at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo...In college volleyball on Thursday, Coker escaped Emory & Henry with a 5-set victory over the Wasps. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts