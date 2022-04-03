 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $385,000

6 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $385,000

Historic home in downtown Bristol! This stunning Solar Hill property possesses all the characteristics you love about historic homes. You'll be welcomed by the inviting but grand, 400-square foot covered front porch, where you can enjoy a cool breeze on even the hottest summer day. The sunny and spacious interior features original narrow hardwoods, 10-foot ceilings, crown molding, oversized windows, recessed paneling, built-in shelving and even includes a butler's pantry with original cabinet doors. In addition to the living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath, there is a large main-level master suite (currently used as a den) with an ensuite bathroom and its own private entrance. On the way to the second floor, the stairway landing has huge windows and a bench seat for spending a moment to admire the view while having your morning coffee. The second floor has 4 large bedrooms with 2 jack-and-jill full bathrooms, and on the third floor are 3 additional rooms and another full bathroom. From these top level windows are gorgeous mountain views that frame the picturesque night lights of downtown. It's truly magical. Only a block away from restaurants, music, shops and cultural activities, you cannot beat this location. If all this is not enough, the home also has a separate guest house. You simply must see this home to appreciate it. ***All information in listing deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McClung misses 2nd straight game

McClung misses 2nd straight game

Mac McClung missed his second straight game on Monday night for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA’s G League due to concussion protocols.

A town in peril: Future of Pound, Virginia, in doubt

A town in peril: Future of Pound, Virginia, in doubt

Pound Town Council member Leabern Kennedy recalls a time when her hometown was much different than it is today. “I can remember going through town and you couldn’t find a parking spot,” Kennedy said. Now the Southwest Virginia town is on the brink of nonexistence.

Prep Roundup for March 28

Prep Roundup for March 28

Anna Hagy hit a two-run homer in the first inning and that set the tone as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes hammered Smyth County rival Chilhowie…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts