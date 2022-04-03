6 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $385,000

Historic home in downtown Bristol! This stunning Solar Hill property possesses all the characteristics you love about historic homes. You'll be welcomed by the inviting but grand, 400-square foot covered front porch, where you can enjoy a cool breeze on even the hottest summer day. The sunny and spacious interior features original narrow hardwoods, 10-foot ceilings, crown molding, oversized windows, recessed paneling, built-in shelving and even includes a butler's pantry with original cabinet doors. In addition to the living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath, there is a large main-level master suite (currently used as a den) with an ensuite bathroom and its own private entrance. On the way to the second floor, the stairway landing has huge windows and a bench seat for spending a moment to admire the view while having your morning coffee. The second floor has 4 large bedrooms with 2 jack-and-jill full bathrooms, and on the third floor are 3 additional rooms and another full bathroom. From these top level windows are gorgeous mountain views that frame the picturesque night lights of downtown. It's truly magical. Only a block away from restaurants, music, shops and cultural activities, you cannot beat this location. If all this is not enough, the home also has a separate guest house. You simply must see this home to appreciate it. ***All information in listing deemed reliable but not guaranteed.