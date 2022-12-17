 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $3,995,000

Inspired design, carefully curated finishes and livability define this exceptional contemporary home in the prominent gated subdivision, ‘The Virginian.' This estate is the ultimate in masterful craftsmanship and design - taking a custom-built home to the next level. Renovations have just concluded with the addition of a dining and living room, full kitchen renovation, slate paver back patio, top-of-the-line catering kitchen, basement media room, at-home gym, and the addition of a detached two-car garage with lofted in-law suite. Throughout, contemporary wallpaper is harmoniously warmed by natural wood details, stone accents, wide-plank oak flooring, and unique designer lighting. These elements help set this memorable home apart. The Virginian community features a 24/7 security guard gated entrance, an 18-hole, award winning, Tom Fazio designed golf course, large clubhouse, neighborhood pool and tennis/pickleball courts, vineyard, multiple restaurants, walking trails,

