One of the best buys in Bristol! This house offers 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms with endless opportunities to putting your own touches and making this home your own. Located in a great established neighborhood and close to Walmart at exit 7 and other desirable shopping centers for all your family needs. The upstairs offers mostly original hardwood floors throughout the main floor. This house could be great for a larger family since everyone can have their own quarters between the finished downstairs that can be turned into an in law suit or if you have older children still living at home. This property can also be used and utilized for a multi unit rental property since there are different entrances to make that doable....so investors take note!. All three sheds stay with the property for that extra storage necessary for a house this size. There is a newer addition off the master bedroom features sitting area and master bath. For the amount of space this house offers this is a great buy and it will not last long. Did I mention that there is also a covered screened in porch for you to enjoy all the great cookouts and your morning coffee in the peaceful backyard. Old address was 408 Cheyenne Rd.Some information is collected by third party sources. Buyers and Buyers agent to verify all information provided.
6 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $229,900
