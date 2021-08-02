6 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $864,950

REDUCED! Sellers are offering a ONE YEAR Glenrochie Country Club membership* upon the closing of sale of property (*subject to the availability of club/full golf membership). CUSTOM BRICK 3 level home with fantastic views of holes 8 & 9 of the Glenrochie Golf Course. Quality upgrades: crown molding, recessed lighting, pocket doors, HW flooring, custom mill-work throughout, plantation shutters, built-ins, tile flooring (some heated), zoned HVAC, intercom, and casement windows. The eat-in kitchen is spacious with NEW SS appliances, industrial grade laminate flooring, double sinks, 2 pantries & separate breakfast nook. The focal point of this home is the den/family room with a brick, gas log fireplace showcasing a wall of windows that captures the incredible golf course views. The oversized main level master bedroom offers access to the 2nd floor terrace, and features a walk-in closet, laundry room, and spacious en-suite master bath with Jacuzzi soaker tub & walk-in shower. The main level also features a large office with built-ins, an additional bedroom/bath, living room and a formal dining room with a hand painted custom wall mural. Step upstairs to 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths, bonus room, and excessive storage areas. The lower level of this home is partially finished and could easily be used as a in-law suite with a bedroom and full bath. It also features a rec room, mechanical room, large workshop, and a Christmas storage room. There's plenty of garage space - 2 car attached garage on main level and drive under 2 car garage on lower level with heated driveway. The outdoor space is perfect for entertaining guests & family with a screened in porch and 2 patio areas. Located near the VA Creeper Trail & the Glenrochie Country Club (membership only), this home checks all the boxes for outdoor recreation. Nestled in the foothills of SWVA & near historic Abingdon, this incredible luxury home is a must see. Schedule a showing of this 1 OWNER HOME
6 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $864,950
