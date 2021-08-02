6 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $864,950

REDUCED! Sellers are offering a ONE YEAR Glenrochie Country Club membership* upon the closing of sale of property (*subject to the availability of club/full golf membership). CUSTOM BRICK 3 level home with fantastic views of holes 8 & 9 of the Glenrochie Golf Course. Quality upgrades: crown molding, recessed lighting, pocket doors, HW flooring, custom mill-work throughout, plantation shutters, built-ins, tile flooring (some heated), zoned HVAC, intercom, and casement windows. The eat-in kitchen is spacious with NEW SS appliances, industrial grade laminate flooring, double sinks, 2 pantries & separate breakfast nook. The focal point of this home is the den/family room with a brick, gas log fireplace showcasing a wall of windows that captures the incredible golf course views. The oversized main level master bedroom offers access to the 2nd floor terrace, and features a walk-in closet, laundry room, and spacious en-suite master bath with Jacuzzi soaker tub & walk-in shower.