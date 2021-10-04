6 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $799,900

 Skip to main content
REDUCED! CUSTOM BRICK 3 level home with fantastic views of holes 8 & 9 of the Glenrochie Golf Course. Quality upgrades: crown molding, recessed lighting, pocket doors, HW flooring, custom mill-work throughout, plantation shutters, built-ins, tile flooring (some heated), zoned HVAC, intercom, and casement windows. The eat-in kitchen is spacious with NEW SS appliances, industrial grade laminate flooring, double sinks, 2 pantries & separate breakfast nook. The focal point of this home is the den/family room with a brick, gas log fireplace showcasing a wall of windows that captures the incredible golf course views. The oversized main level master bedroom offers access to the 2nd floor terrace, and features a walk-in closet, laundry room, and spacious en-suite master bath with Jacuzzi soaker tub & walk-in shower. The main level features a large office with built-ins, an additional bedroom/bath, living room and a formal dining room with a hand painted custom wall mural.

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285

Ajaani Delaney (Virginia High), Caleb Casey (Holston), Jordan Gray (Eastside), Landen Taylor (Castlewood), Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview), Carson Jenkins (Gate City), Cody Pruitt (Patrick Henry), Nate Stephens (Elizabethton), Carter Creasy (Tazewell), Ryan Horne (Twin Springs), Ethan Bergeron (West Ridge) among Friday's stars. 

PREP FOOTBALL: PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
PREP FOOTBALL: PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

  • Updated

Sixteen games, 15 tonight and one on Saturday, will be played across far Southwest Virginia in high school football. Who wins? Check out the predictions from the staff at the Bristol Heral Courier. 

BILLIARDS: POOL PRODIGY; Virginia High freshman Marion to play in World Junior Championships next week in Austria
BILLIARDS: POOL PRODIGY; Virginia High freshman Marion to play in World Junior Championships next week in Austria

  • Updated

Hayleigh Marion won’t be in school next week.

She has a good excuse. She will be shooting pool in Austria.

Seriously.

The 14-year-old Virginia High freshman will be traveling to Klagenfurt, Austria as part of Team USA to compete in the World Junior 9-Ball Championships on Oct. 6-10. Not bad for a once-shy little girl who didn’t pick up a pool cue until six years ago.

