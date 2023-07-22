WOW, this amazing home on beautiful Glenrochie Country Club is a (car stopper) for sure!! Entering this home you will be met by 20 foot ceilings and amazing views. The kitchen and great room combo would be the envy of any cook!! The kitchen boast of granite, loads of custom cabinets, stainless appliances, gas stove and ovens, walk-in pantry and magnificent views! First floor also offers, Master suite with vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet, tiled shower, double sinks, and freestanding tub, office/additional bedroom suite, half bath, living room with gas fireplace and dining room. There is room galore on the second floor where you will find three bedrooms and two full baths. BONUS, in the lower level there is still more room for everyone to enjoy your home theatre with bar area, projector with large screen, gym, game room, half bath AND the sixth bedroom suite. Just completed outside, landscaping with stone walkways, pergola and firepit. Just steps from the Virginia Creeper Trail.