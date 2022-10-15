5 Bedroom Home in Nickelsville - $499,900

Breathtaking does not do this property justice! You will be amazed at this gorgeous 32 acre estate conveniently located just 12 minutes from Gate City. As you drive up the newly paved, gated, 1//8 mile driveway enjoy overlooking the rolling pastures to either side. As you arrive at the top of the drive you'll be taken back by the outstanding views! The entire property has newly installed fencing to allow your livestock ample to graze. Once you walk onto the partial wrap-around porch the views are nothing short of jaw-dropping. There is a 3 bay metal building to park your cars or tractor convenient to the home. Once in the front door you will love the open concept this home provides. The kitcgen features a large custom bartop pn the island along with an abundance of butcher-block countertop space. All new appliances and walk-in pantry. On the main level there are 4 large bedrooms and a large office. The main level also offers 2 full bathrooms and a half bath locared in the massive laundry room. There is an extraordinary bonus room located upstairs that is currently used as the master bedroom which provides views from an abundance of windows. This property is a must see to appreciate. 1085 & 834 Ponderosa are also listed and could be added to expand your estate. Buyer/agent to verify.