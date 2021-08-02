5 Bedroom Home in Mendota - $799,000

Private River Retreat! 106 Acres with over a mile of river frontage! Two homes plus 100 year old barn. Many other possible homesites to build your dream home. Live in one house and use the other for visiting family and friends or rent out as vacation rental. Or build your dream home while staying in one of the homes on the property. So many possibilities. Convenient to downtown Bristol and Abingdon. 25 minute drive to downtown Bristol and the Pinnacle. Total privacy with lots of recreational possibilities. Great for kayaking, canoeing, fishing, hunting, four wheeling, dirt biking, horseback riding, hiking or just pure enjoyment of the scenery. Just a quarter mile from the Mendota Trail. New fencing, plenty of level access to the river, a great beach area, plenty of trees for shade plus open fields for animals or recreation. Property is currently used as vacation rentals with both homes remaining consistently rented. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath mobile home was completely renovated in 2018 with all new plumbing, appliances, kitchen and bathrooms as well as knockdown finish on walls and crown molding, new air conditioning, hot water heater and pressure tank. The second home has 2 bedrooms and one bath. Both homes have covered decks with gorgeous views of the river and surrounding mountains. If privacy is what you are after, this is the place for you. You can float the river or kayak downstream and never leave your property with over 7000 feet of river frontage. The homes are currently used as vacation rental and cattle are currently being raised on the pastures so please do not enter without prior notice to the property owner/agent. Agent/Owner.