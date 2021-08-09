5 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $1,780,000

Breathtaking views abound in this private, custom built retreat. Sitting on 37.01 +/- acres of land adjoining the 6,400 acre Hidden Valley Wildlife Reserve, this is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity to own one of the most beautiful properties in the Appalachians. Located just 20 miles from historic Abingdon, enjoy the multiple trails from the property that provide access to Hidden Valley Lake & The Channels. The cypress log cabin, featuring 4,215 sq ft of interior living space and 2,184 sq ft of exterior living space, is perfectly positioned on the property to take advantage of the 13+ miles of mountain views. Inside you will find many custom features including the imported Swedish cypress doors, stairs, and trimwork. The main level of the home is filled with natural light from the 26' wall of windows in the great room opposite the towering stone fireplace. The kitchen is filled with custom maple cabinetry and opens to the dining area, laundry/mudroom, and half bath. The master bedroom has french doors out onto the deck and hot tub and a full bath with jetted tub, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. A loft bedroom overlooks the great room and two additional bedrooms complete the opposite side of the home with full bathroom. Downstairs, the immense space offers great flexibility including a den/family room, fifth bedroom with attached full bathroom, large private office, hunting closet, half bath, ample storage, and 1 car/ATV garage. An outdoor wood furnace with oil backup offers alternative and efficient heating to the HVAC, water heater, hot tub systems. The home is supplied by a natural spring and 1,000 gallon capture tank with UV-sterilization. Outside you will find a calming pond, wrap around decking, covered back porch, and ample parking. A paved driveway brings you to the property with a 2 bay garage located at the entry and a barn located to the side of the home. This property is a must see to truly appreciate all that it has to offer.
5 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $1,780,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Starting Sept. 1, Virginia will require most state employees to show proof of vaccination or subscribe to weekly COVID-19 testing if they refuse.
- Updated
Two weeks since testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, Bristol, Virginia resident Travis Campbell remains hospitalized, where he is urging f…
Amid a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases, a Sullivan County Board of Education member tried and failed Thursday to get support for reinstituting a mask mandate for county students and school staff before the start of school Monday.
Southwest Virginia is not escaping the current surge of cases and hospitalizations, sparked by the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.
Ballad Health is bracing to treat a potential flood of COVID-19 inpatients in the coming weeks due to the current surge in cases sparked by the delta variant.
PREP FOOTBALL: Doug Hubbard to resign as head coach following football season, 39th at the helm of the Honaker Tigers
Doug Hubbard confirmed on Tuesday that the upcoming season would be his 39th and final leading the Honaker Tigers. Bristol Herald Courier Sports Correspondent Anthony Stevens initially broke the news.
- Updated
The showstopper from Southwest Virginia is getting a chance to showcase his skills for the Lake Show.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — At a little after noon Monday, between welcoming 900 students to the new Bristol Tennessee Middle School and inviting the whole community in for an open house, principal Seymour Ray looked relaxed and happy.
-
- 10 min to read
West Ridge High School began in 2014 as a nameless possibility: an option on the table as Sullivan County school leaders began exploring how to address declining student enrollment at the county’s four aging high schools. On Monday, when West Ridge finally opens to students, they’ll step inside the nearly finished product: a $75 million, 305,000-square-foot space offering dozens of advanced placement, career and technical education and college credit courses, two gyms, an innovative study lounge and, everywhere, natural light pouring in through its hundreds of windows. It’s the county’s first high school in more than 40 years.
The delta variant impacts children much more than the traditional COVID-19 strain, which is prompting alarm among local health leaders.