5 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $1,690,000

Breathtaking views abound in this private, custom built retreat. Sitting on 37.01 +/- acres of land adjoining the 6,400 acre Hidden Valley Wildlife Reserve, this is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity to own one of the most beautiful properties in the Appalachians. Located just 20 miles from historic Abingdon, enjoy the multiple trails from the property that provide access to Hidden Valley Lake & The Channels. The cypress log cabin, featuring 4,215 sq ft of interior living space and 2,184 sq ft of exterior living space, is perfectly positioned on the property to take advantage of the 13+ miles of mountain views. Inside you will find many custom features including the imported Swedish cypress doors, stairs, and trimwork. The main level of the home is filled with natural light from the 26' wall of windows in the great room opposite the towering stone fireplace. The kitchen is filled with custom maple cabinetry and opens to the dining area, laundry/mudroom, and half bath. The master bedroom has french doors out onto the deck and hot tub and a full bath with jetted tub, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. A loft bedroom overlooks the great room and two additional bedrooms complete the opposite side of the home with full bathroom. Downstairs, the immense space offers great flexibility including a den/family room, fifth bedroom with attached full bathroom, large private office, hunting closet, half bath, ample storage, and 1 car/ATV garage. An outdoor wood furnace with oil backup offers alternative and efficient heating to the HVAC, water heater, hot tub systems. The home is supplied by a natural spring and 1,000 gallon capture tank with UV-sterilization. Outside you will find a calming pond, wrap around decking, covered back porch, and ample parking. A paved driveway brings you to the property with a 2 bay garage located at the entry and a barn located to the side of the home. This property is a must see to truly appreciate all that it has to offer.