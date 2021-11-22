5 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $1,690,000

Breathtaking views abound in this private, custom built retreat. Sitting on 37.01 +/- acres of land adjoining the 6,400 acre Hidden Valley Wildlife Reserve, this is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity to own one of the most beautiful properties in the Appalachians. Located just 20 miles from historic Abingdon, enjoy the multiple trails from the property that provide access to Hidden Valley Lake & The Channels. The cypress log cabin, featuring 4,215 sq ft of interior living space and 2,184 sq ft of exterior living space, is perfectly positioned on the property to take advantage of the 13+ miles of mountain views. Inside you will find many custom features including the imported Swedish cypress doors, stairs, and trimwork. The main level of the home is filled with natural light from the 26' wall of windows in the great room opposite the towering stone fireplace. The kitchen is filled with custom maple cabinetry and opens to the dining area, laundry/mudroom, and half bath. The master bedroom has french doors out onto the deck and hot tub and a full bath with jetted tub, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. A loft bedroom overlooks the great room and two additional bedrooms complete the opposite side of the home with full bathroom. Downstairs, the immense space offers great flexibility including a den/family room, fifth bedroom with attached full bathroom, large private office, hunting closet, half bath, ample storage, and 1 car/ATV garage. An outdoor wood furnace with oil backup offers alternative and efficient heating to the HVAC, water heater, hot tub systems. The home is supplied by a natural spring and 1,000 gallon capture tank with UV-sterilization. Outside you will find a calming pond, wrap around decking, covered back porch, and ample parking. A paved driveway brings you to the property with a 2 bay garage located at the entry and a barn located to the side of the home. This property is a must see to truly appreciate all that it has to offer.
5 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $1,690,000
An array of speakers eulogized Michael Chandler as a “hero,” a “role model” and an example of what a public servant should be. Chandler, 29, was shot early Saturday performing a welfare check at a house in the 2500 block of Orr Street.
A Bristol, Tennessee man faces charges in connection with the death of a 10-month-old child.
LOCALS IN THE PROS: After a whirlwind eight months, Mac McClung (Gate City) enjoying, learning, improving in first pro season
"There have been highs and lows, but I’ve learned from all of it," McClung said in a telephone interview on Monday. "The more I learn the better I’ll be for it. I’m never going to give up if something goes bad.”
Six high school football teams involving 10 local teams will kick off tonight and Saturday across the region. Check out how the prognosticators at the Bristol Herald Courier expects the games to go.
The Abingdon Farmers Market is expanding its operation into the former passenger train station on Depot Square.
James Eugene Jones, 86, was a long-distance truck driver, a lover of bluegrass music and a family man. Jones died in a house fire Sunday at his home on White Oak Road in Bristol, Virginia.
New cases of COVID-19 rose 41% across Southwest Virginia during the past week after weeks of steady declines.
More than 50 people have been recently indicted on drug charges in Wise County related to crimes committed during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Wednesday.
Calling a federal vaccination mandate a “sledgehammer,” 12 states filed a lawsuit this week challenging the requirement for all health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Kingsport Power, doing business in Tennessee as AEP Appalachian Power, this week filed an application with the Tennessee Public Utility Commission (TPUC) that would raise residential customer rates by approximately 6.8% and provide customers with new options and benefits.