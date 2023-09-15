Imagine waking up in your master suite & peering through the french doors that encapsulate the picturesque views of the Appalachian Mountains. Soaring from the clouds at over 2,700 ft above sea-level, this private, custom-built home has 180-degree views that stretch for miles. This cypress log cabin, featuring 4,215 sq ft of interior living space & 2,184 sq ft of exterior living space, is perfectly positioned on the 37.01+/- acre property to take advantage of the 13+ miles of mountain views. Inside you will find many custom features including the imported Swedish cypress doors, stairs, & trimwork, with the option of most furnishings & decor to remain. The main level of the home is filled with natural light from the 26' wall of windows in the great room opposite the towering stone fireplace. The kitchen is filled with custom maple cabinetry & opens to the dining area, laundry/mudroom, & half bath. The master bedroom has french doors out onto the deck with hot tub & a full bath with jetted tub, walk-in shower, & walk-in closet. A loft bedroom overlooks the great room & two additional bedrooms complete the opposite side of the home with a full bathroom. Downstairs, the space offers great flexibility including a den/family room, fifth bedroom with attached full bathroom, large office, hunting closet, half bath, storage, & 1 car/ATV garage. An outdoor wood furnace with oil backup offers alternative and efficient heating to the HVAC, water heater, & hot tub systems. The home is supplied by a natural spring & 1,000 gal capture tank with UV-sterilization. Outside you will find a calming pond, wrap around decking, covered back porch, & ample parking. A paved drive brings you to the property with a 2 bay garage located at the entry & a barn located to the side of the home. Located just 20 miles from historic Abingdon, enjoy the multiple trails from the property that provide access to the adjoining 6,400 acre Hidden Valley Wildlife Reserve, Hidden Valley Lake & The Channels.