Luxury living conveniently located between Bristol and Abingdon, this lovely Cape Cod boasts over 5,600 square feet, 5 spacious bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms, and is situated on approximately 5.77 acres with a secluded backyard that adjoins The Virginian subdivision. Once featured in Southern Living Magazine, this home provides panoramic views of the mountains with a fenced in yard and includes a heated in-ground 20X40 foot saltwater swimming pool. This property is equipped with tons of updates that include hardwood floors (2020), New kitchen (2020), huge laundry room, updated Primary bathroom with a freestanding tub, walk-in closet, and tile shower. Additional updates and features to note is the Brand new architectural shingle roof (2023), Brand new windows (2022), Brand new driveway (2022), Brand new tile in the Jack and Jill bathroom (2023), and two new gas log sets (2021). Giving curb appeal a new definition while emphasizing the dormers that come along with the Cape Cod style, you will notice the well-maintained mature landscaping around the home and pool, accompanied with columns and Brazilian Ipe decking board on the front and back porch. This gem of a home is truly a rare opportunity! Sellers are also providing a Home Warranty on all major appliances through December 2024. Schedule your private tour today! Buyers and Buyer's agents to verify all information. Owner/Agent