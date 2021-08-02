Public Remarks: Immaculate All Brick Custom Built Home Nestled on 7.76 +/- Acres! This Beautiful home is a rare find located minutes from I-81 adjacent to the Virginian Golf Course with availability of a private memberships to all the amenities offered there - yet enjoying the privacy of not living inside a subdivision. Four levels offer over 5500 square feet of finished living space not to mention the unfinished for tons of storage. You will find 5 large bedrooms and a 3rd level multi-use finished bonus room a play room, office, media room, or even a private guest quarters. There is a bedroom and full bath on the main level, formal dining room, inform dining area open to the kitchen which features a commercial grade 6 burner gas range, stainless appliances, & center island and flows into the family room which has vaulted ceilings & a brick wood burning fireplace. The screened in porch opens off the kitchen where you can watch the sunrise & enjoy that first cup of coffee. The supersize
5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $699,900
