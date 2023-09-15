Fabulous 5,001 sf Greek Revival Mansion with original, beautiful, qtr-sawn white oak floors offers 11 generously proportioned rooms, fabulous split staircase with balcony, private board room, kitchen, and 4 half baths plus a 18'x38' living room, with a few upgrades this home could be returned to its former glory. See attached City of Bristol Request for Residential USE in Business Zone. Additional 2 story stucco building #3656 Lee Hwy contains 2 large, executive suites, one with fireplace and one with coffered ceilings on the second floor plus reception area, file room, built-in bar/ lounge room, plus 1 full on the 1st floor and 2 half baths on the 2nd floor. The 2nd floor could be 2 bedrooms or offices. The one-level structure #3650 Lee Hwy to the left of the main house has been converted into four individual offices which could easily be leased. Approximately 2.6 acres. This property has wide views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and sits well back off of the main road.