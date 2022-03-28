5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $579,000

WOW! This home has it all! This 5 bedroom home in the desirable Eagle Ridge neighborhood offers approximately 4,400 square feet. Sitting conveniently located between Bristol and Abingdon, this immaculate brick & stone home has it all! The main level features an open living & dining space, a chef's kitchen with Jenn Air appliances, granite counter tops, multiple sinks, and a breakfast nook. There is also a large 1st floor master suite complete with a fireplace, a large master closet, custom tile, double shower, & double sinks. The second level contains 4 additional bedrooms & full bath. The finished basement offers plenty of room with den space, workout space, gaming space, as well as another full bath and plenty of storage! Sitting less than 2 miles from the Virginian & the Olde Farm Golf Courses, some of the other features this home offers includes; outdoor firepit, plexiglass basketball goal, a dream 3 car garage for the hobbyist complete with built in shelving, and more!!