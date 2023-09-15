Have you been looking for that perfect tranquil location? Then this just may be your spot. Located between Bristol and Abingdon, this beautiful 5 bed, 4 1/2 bath Colonial home welcomes you with beautiful hardwood floors, and Bliss! There are THREE primary suites; one on the main level and the other two upstairs. The over-sized rooms, large closets, 3 car garage, and fully un-finished basement give you ample space for storage! The basement makes for a great workshop. Head out to the covered back deck and enjoy breakfast on the patio on a beautiful morning or just relax and enjoy the nature. This home has so much to offer that you really need to see it for yourself. Give me a call and schedule your showing today!