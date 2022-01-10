5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $499,500

A Classic Beauty.....lovely modern farmhouse inspired renovations have brought this well known home back to life. Nestled on six acres , with sweeping views of the Appalachian Mountains and just minutes from two premier golf courses.... The Virginian and The Olde Farm... and close to beautiful South Holston Lake. The home features an open concept living space on the main level with all new kitchen , fireplace , and and gorgeous large windows to allow you to enjoy the views. The main level also features a master suite , plus two more bedrooms, an office, foyer, large laundry room, and access to the covered 80 ft. long balcony. (bring your rockers). Downstairs has a foyer, large living area with second fireplace, a second full kitchen, two bedrooms, one full and one half bath, a small bonus room (no window) , a workshop area, and another full length porch area. This wonderful home has all the comforts of a country estate, with the convenience and close proximity to Historic Abingdon Va. Bristol & , Exit 7 restaurants and shopping, The Casino @ exit 1, and The Pinnacle. Owner/agent.