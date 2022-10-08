 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $4,995,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $4,995,000

Inspired design, carefully curated finishes and livability define this exceptional contemporary home in the prominent gated subdivision, 'The Virginian.' This estate is the ultimate in masterful craftsmanship and design - taking a custom-built home to the next level. Renovations have just concluded with the addition of a dining and living room, full kitchen renovation, slate paver back patio, top-of-the-line catering kitchen, basement media room, at-home gym, and the addition of a detached two-car garage with lofted in-law suite. Throughout, contemporary wallpaper is harmoniously warmed by natural wood details, stone accents, wide-plank oak flooring, and unique designer lighting. These elements help set this memorable home apart. The Virginian community features a 24/7 security guard gated entrance, an 18-hole, award winning, Tom Fazio designed golf course, large clubhouse, neighborhood pool and tennis/pickleball courts, vineyard, multiple restaurants, walking trails, fitness room with group fitness, and easy access to the beautiful Nicewonder Farm & Inn. This home provides all you need to create the life you've envisioned. Schedule your showing today to experience all this immaculate estate has to offer.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Another Friday night of high school football is on tap tonight, with 14 games across the BHC coverage area in Tennessee and Virginia. Who wins? Check out our predictions. 

McClung waived by Warriors

McClung waived by Warriors

Mac McClung’s stint with the Golden State Warriors turned out to be brief as the former Gate City High School star was waived by the defending NBA champions on Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts