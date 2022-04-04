5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $350,000

ALL OFFERS WILL BE REVIEWED BY SELLER ON SUNDAY! As the old adage states: One man's loss is another man's treasure! Due to the unforeseen circumstance of having to relocate to another area for a job, this LOADED, all-brick, 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom jewel can now be YOUR Forever Home! Brilliantly situated just 2.4 miles from the nationally acclaimed State Street, where you can literally be two places at once (as the Tennessee/Virginia state line runs directly down the middle of the street), yet plotted on over three acres of land, there are endless possibilities with both the home and the area. There are a ton of interior and exterior upgrades since the homeowners bought the property around 5 months ago, which include: fresh paint throughout the entire home, a rustic wall in the kitchen, added barn door, new light fixtures, new flooring in the main-level bathroom, new blinds, low-profile over-the-range microwave, industrial kitchen faucet, a wrap-around privacy fence for pets, and more! Additionally, you get to enjoy a remarkable, low-maintenance, in-ground swimming pool equipped with a pump and filtration system with a fence around it (pool has just been set up for the year by a pool company), as well as having a super-long driveway that leads to a spacious, attached two-car garage. The walk-out basement also adds a grand touch, as it contains a fifth bedroom and plenty of room for an office setup or fitness space. Last but not least, we can't forget the 12 x 16 storage shed, as well as the covered deck leading to the aforementioned pool. **Notes:** Heat Pump installed in 2007; windows replaced in 2008; roof replaced in 2009. Security cameras will be active inside and outside of home! All information taken from third party source. deemed reliable but not guaranteed.