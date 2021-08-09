5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $329,826

METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED BRICK COLONIAL ON 3 ACRES with an in-ground pool only minutes from all the conveniences of downtown. Your search is over when you take a look at this 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home with smart home technology, plenty of updating and storage inside and outside. You'll love the open feel as soon as you enter the doors of this gorgeous home. Warm and inviting at every turn - a kitchen with lots of cabinetry, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and it is open to the formal dining room or formal living room with fireplace. 2 bedrooms on the main living so you could have one level living if desired or room for his and her offices. 2 en suite bedrooms upstairs with one having a huge walk in closet. Full walk out basement. The covered back deck leads to the pool where you have a pool shed, additional 12 x 16 storage shed, and a fenced garden area. Plenty of room for play and to roam on this one. Heat pump 2007, all new windows in 2008, roof in 2009.