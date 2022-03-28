 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $329,500

5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $329,500

Come check out this amazing split level home located within beautiful Bristol, VA. This home has lots of charm and is ideal for a blended family. This home features 5 bedrooms including a stowaway bed and a murphy bed. All rooms have new stylish light fixtures, 5 bedrooms have very spacious closets with a ton of storage. This house accommodates a large family with 3 bathrooms. It also has a 2-car attached garage that leads to a mud room with built-ins. This gorgeous home has a newly remodeled eat in kitchen along with dining room. The living room is absolutely fantastic place to host company and features a delightful window seat.

