 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $324,500

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $324,500

Come check out this amazing split level home located within beautiful Bristol, VA. This home has lots of charm and is ideal for a blended family. This home features 5 bedrooms including a stowaway bed and a murphy bed. All rooms have new stylish light fixtures, 5 bedrooms have very spacious closets with a ton of storage. This house accommodates a large family with 3 bathrooms. It also has a 2-car attached garage that leads to a mud room with built-ins. This gorgeous home has a newly remodeled eat in kitchen along with dining room. The living room is absolutely fantastic place to host company and features a delightful window seat.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McClung misses 2nd straight game

McClung misses 2nd straight game

Mac McClung missed his second straight game on Monday night for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA’s G League due to concussion protocols.

History with Hayes: Scott Church

History with Hayes: Scott Church

The 6-foot-2 Church was the quarterback of the Indians’ state title-winning football team, a well-rounded guard in hoops and the sure-handed shortstop for a baseball squad that won a second consecutive VHSL Group A state championship. A true hometown hero.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts