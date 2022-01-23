 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $319,900

5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $319,900

Step into this AMAZING renovation just minutes from downtown Bristol, right off of highly-desirable Euclid Avenue, and next to Euclid Avenue Baptist Church. NOTHING was left untouched in this one--- originally built in 1900 and lovingly referred to as the ''barn house,'' this home has withstood the past century and served a multitude of purposes and inhabitants. It is now RENEWED and REVIVED and ready to provide it's next owners with a fantastic Bristol abode to call their own! Terrific high ceilings, extra-wide foyer and hall spaces, and gorgeous refinished ''natural'' floors await you upon entry. An open concept living/ dining/ kitchen draws you in with a double-sided fireplace and a large butcher block center island. There is a formal dining space that could be used also as a large office, and a bedroom on the main level that could be a main level master with a pocket door entry into the downstairs full bath. Upstairs, you'll find 4 large bedrooms, including a second level master with a ''hidden'' en suite entry through the large walk-in closet. There is also a fully-renovated upstairs shared bath and a large ''media room'' perfect for movie nights, sleepovers with friends, or even a home schooling space. This is one of the few homes in the area that offers off-street, private parking via a rear alley. There is a lovely back yard complete with a large metal shed that would serve well for additional storage. New owners can park conveniently in the rear, enter via the spacious mud/ laundry room, and take groceries straight into the kitchen! From the herringbone tilework, the unique built-ins, and the granite counters, and the extra-tall wainscoting-- this one is a STUNNER and just waiting for you to come and appreciate it!! Schedule your showing today!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Mance building success at the beach

WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Mance building success at the beach

One of the most successful football coaches in recent memory in Southwest Virginia returned over the weekend. Greg Mance spent 23 years, from 1997-2019, winning 205 games at Richlands. He returned last Saturday to take part in a signing ceremony for Richlands senior Sage Webb, who committed to continue his athletic and academic career at the University of Pennsylvania.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts