5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $319,900

Step into this AMAZING renovation just minutes from downtown Bristol, right off of highly-desirable Euclid Avenue, and next to Euclid Avenue Baptist Church. NOTHING was left untouched in this one--- originally built in 1900 and lovingly referred to as the ''barn house,'' this home has withstood the past century and served a multitude of purposes and inhabitants. It is now RENEWED and REVIVED and ready to provide it's next owners with a fantastic Bristol abode to call their own! Terrific high ceilings, extra-wide foyer and hall spaces, and gorgeous refinished ''natural'' floors await you upon entry. An open concept living/ dining/ kitchen draws you in with a double-sided fireplace and a large butcher block center island. There is a formal dining space that could be used also as a large office, and a bedroom on the main level that could be a main level master with a pocket door entry into the downstairs full bath. Upstairs, you'll find 4 large bedrooms, including a second level master with a ''hidden'' en suite entry through the large walk-in closet. There is also a fully-renovated upstairs shared bath and a large ''media room'' perfect for movie nights, sleepovers with friends, or even a home schooling space. This is one of the few homes in the area that offers off-street, private parking via a rear alley. There is a lovely back yard complete with a large metal shed that would serve well for additional storage. New owners can park conveniently in the rear, enter via the spacious mud/ laundry room, and take groceries straight into the kitchen! From the herringbone tilework, the unique built-ins, and the granite counters, and the extra-tall wainscoting-- this one is a STUNNER and just waiting for you to come and appreciate it!! Schedule your showing today!