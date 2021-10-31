5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $294,900

Updated 1929 Beauty! All brick 5 BR/2.5 BA in the Historic District. Spacious rooms, phenomenal natural lighting; refinished first floor hardwood; 3 fireplaces (2 gas in good working order); two-car garage; lots of storage. NEW: 4-ton heat pump (Oct); double-pane windows on entire main level, 2 on second floor (Aug); dishwasher (Aug); large, gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, built-ins, center island (July); fresh paint throughout (Feb); 2 new Kohler toilets (en-suite baths); new PEX and PVC plumbing (other than main BA); newer electrical & outlets added; shingle roof (2016). Main level BR with en-suite 1/2 bath & fireplace; reverse osmosis water for pre-filtered drinking & ice; 5-burner gas cook-top & pot-filler; KIT radiant floor heating; convection wall oven/microwave. Upstairs, four bedrooms; two full baths; separate laundry room, terrace. Covered front porch and back deck, TREX composite decking (2008). Spacious backyard, garden.