One level living at its best in a safe sought-after neighborhood! This home sits on a flat newly fenced yard perfect for pets or children. This house includes a storage building, newer stainless-steel appliances, newly built/closed in sunroom and large family room.
5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $264,999
Tri-Cities Christian Academy Principal Jeff Hawkins can’t help but get fired up when talking about the school’s future.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – A little more than six months after a vacant car dealership was donated to the Bristol Tennessee school system for use as a c…
“ It was a well-played game by both teams,” Abingdon coach Mark Francisco said. “It was a nice battle. Obviously, Coach [Doc] Adams does a tremendous job with his program, he has a talented group that I expect to have another great season.”
Whitetop Mountain’s long-running maple syrup festival returns this weekend after a two-year absence.
PREP ROUNDUP: Abby Haga and Nikki Duncan (Tennessee High), Zach Hertig (Lebanon), Abby Lacey (Sullivan East), Addison Toney (Rye Cove), Eli McCoy (Eastside), Cami Debusk (Northwood) among Tuesday's stars
Abby Haga and Nikki Duncan connected for home runs as Tennessee High’s softball team earned an impressive 14-4 road win over the Unicoi County…
PREP ROUNDUP: Logan Sartin (Wise Central), Mason Harper (Tennessee High), Arin Rife (Richlands), Nick Prater (Northwood), Caiti Hill (Ridgeview), T.J. Hubbard (Honaker) shine on Thursday
Baseball, Softball, Soccer, Tennis results from Thursday in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee
Gavin Cox homered and Colin Richardson went 3-for-3 as the Richlands Blue Tornado topped Lebanon, 9-3, for a non-district baseball win on Frid…
LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Matthew Buchanan (Lebanon), Avery Mabe (George Wythe) contributing for University of Virginia Cavaliers
Updates on athletes from Lebanon, George Wythe, Abingdon, Tennessee High, Richlands, Eastside, John Battle, Gate City, Sullivan East, Sullivan Central, Dobyns-Bennett, Unicoi County
A trio of freshman made key plays in the final two innings to lift John Battle to a season-opening 4-2 win over Virginia High on a cold, windy and even rainy Friday night at Battle Field.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee School Board presented the Bristol Tennessee City Council with plans to renovate part of Tennessee High…