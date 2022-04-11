One level living at its best in a safe sought-after neighborhood! This home sits on a flat newly fenced yard perfect for pets or children. This house includes a storage building, newer stainless-steel appliances, newly built/closed in sunroom and large family room.
5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $249,900
