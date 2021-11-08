This brick ranch is in a prime location close to schools and convenient to everything! There are 3 bedrooms on the main level and 2 in the basement. There is an L shaped living/dining room, kitchen with breakfast area and a large family room on the main level and another in the basement. There is a 1 car detached garage, and a nice rear patio. Don't wait on this one!
5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $239,900
A federal judge has ordered Bristol Compressors International to pay former employees it terminated in 2018 more than $1.3 million.
Miss Food City has become one of the most sought-after titles for young ladies across the region. The winner of the pageant will represent Foo…
The former Gate City High School star went for a game-high 24 points as the South Bay Lakers earned a 112-105 season-opening victory over the G League Ignite on Friday night at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California.
UPDATED: BRISTOL, Tenn. — Fire destroyed a home Friday morning along U.S. Highway 11E in Sullivan County.
Washington County School Board Chairman Tom Musick lost his seat in Tuesday’s election — ending a 20-year run — to challenger Debbie Anderson.
A total of 15 high school football games will be played over the next two days involving local teams, including two Tennessee schools in playoffs, and Virginia completing its regular season. Check out who the Bristol Herald Courier is picking to win each of the games.
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: J.I. Burton tops Thomas Walker to end on a high note; Cannon Hill (Ridgeview) and Ethan Hill (Eastside) are kings of gridiron; PH overcomes 21-0 deficit to beat Northwood; Eli Fortuner (Rural Retreat) and Cole Lambert (Abingdon) star
J.I. Burton, Wise County Central, George Wythe, Patrick Henry, Ridgeview, Eastside, Rural Retreat, Abingdon, Union win
Veteran city police Detective Tyrone Foster got a new job Tuesday, when voters narrowly selected him to become the next sheriff of Bristol, Virginia.
Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung will play his first game for the South Bay Lakers tonight as the team opens the season at home against the G League Ignite...In other local briefs, Cara Taylor became the first West Ridge runner to participate in the Class AAA state cross country meet. Both King (Memphis) and Emory & Henry (Radford) women's basketball programs played NCAA Division 1 exhibition games, both of which resulted in losses.
BRISTOL, Va. — A Missouri landfill’s successful response to odor complaints similar to those in Bristol, Virginia has city and environmental o…