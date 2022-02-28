5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $199,900

This house will not last long in this market so schedule your showings now before it's gone!. Not only this home is located near exit 5 near the desirable ''The Falls'' for all your shopping but it's considered in the county so you will get this specious home with low property taxes.This house offers 5 bedroom with 3 full size bathrooms as well as an extra den space downstairs and 2 car garage. On the main level you will find the living room open to the kitchen and eating area. As you move down the hall you will find the first bedroom on the left and another full size bathroom to the right of the hall. Moving down the hall you have another bedroom on the right side with it's own full size bathroom (stand up shower). This is NOT your master, that's correct, there are two bedrooms with it's own bathrooms. There is a true master bedroom with it's own bathroom at the end of the hall. Across from the master bedroom you will find the last bedroom. This completes the living space to the upstairs of the house. While moving to the downstairs you will find another den area that can also be a 6th bedroom since there is a closet or just a play room/man cave. There is plenty of storage downstairs since the 2 car garage is big enough to fit total of 4 cars if there are two back to back.Some information is collected by third party sources. Buyers and Buyer's agent to verify all information provided.