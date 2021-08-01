Beautiful turn of the century home full of character and charm! The first think you will notice as you step inside are the tall ceilings, wide trim baseboards and the beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The rooms are huge, there is plenty of space for everyone! This Craftsmen has been remodeled to include a new kitchen, new bathrooms, fresh paint and new replacement windows. The home also features a large covered porch that wraps around to the side and a nice level back yard. The best part is that this property is within walking distance to downtown Bristol and all the city has to offer! It will be hard to find a better value for the price!
5 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $179,900
