STUNNING LUXURY CUSTOM HOME in Abingdon, VA! Built in 2021 & designed with quality in mind, this spectacular 5 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH home is located in The Heritage. The spacious, open concept eat-in kitchen is a chef's dream & showcases a custom built cherry island with granite counter-tops, tiled back splash & white Baltic birch cabinetry. Professional grade Kitchen Aid appliances include a 6 burner gas range, double ovens with convection, double stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, wine refrigerator & garbage disposal. Adjoining the kitchen is a large dedicated butler's pantry & an over-sized tiled laundry room. The gorgeous HW hickory flooring highlights the GR stacked stone fireplace flanked by customized built-in cherry cabinetry. The main level living area features an awe inspiring primary en suite with a huge walk-in closet, a luxurious private bath with dual vanity sinks, custom cabinetry with granite counter-tops, a gorgeous soaking tub & spacious tiled shower. There are 2 additional bedrooms on the main level, a 2nd full bath, home office or sitting room & powder room with a custom porcelain basin finely crafted in England. A recessed, lighted stairwell leads to the upper level where there are 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bath, & ample closet storage. Construction features 2x6 exterior walls, hand built framing, LP Smart Siding, Elevate Collection Windows by Marvin, Atlas Pinnacle Pristine architectural shingles with lifetime warranty, pex plumbing & on demand hot water heater. This highly energy efficient home features a 19 SEER Heil air conditioning system, a 97% natural gas furnace with humidifier, electronic air cleaner, energy recovery ventilator (ERV) & ductless mini-split system on upper floor. There's a full unfinished, walk-out basement with over 2700 sq. ft. with rough in plumbing. Don't miss the 3 car attached garage pre-wired for heating. Enjoy majestic mountain views from the outdoor living area. Priced below recent appraisal (5/23).