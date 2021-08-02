5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $818,750

PICTURESQUE MOUNTAIN and PASTORAL VIEWS! Situated on 16+ ACRES in beautiful SWVA, this 5 BEDROOM/4 BATH home is conveniently located minutes from both the Virginia Creeper Trail and Abingdon Vineyards. Built in 2009, this custom, one-owner home features HW flooring, extensive wood molding and trim, 2x6 walls, 50 year architectural shingle roof, and Andersen windows. The updated kitchen boasts NEW quartz counter-tops, soft close cabinetry, copper sink, recessed lighting, walk-in pantry, and a center island for food prep. The over-sized master bedroom ensuite features a spacious tiled walk-in shower, NEW quartz counter-tops, 2 walk-in closets, a private dressing area, built-ins and plantation shutters. Step into the adjoining sunroom, where the stunning wall of windows showcases the incredible views from this property. Upstairs there's a 5th bedroom with a view, full bath, home office, rec room, and an ''other'' space - the perfect spot for a media room. Plus, there's storage galore! Zoned Agricultural (A-2), this property is the perfect mini-farm as the acreage is already partially fenced and produces an average of 60 rolls of hay 3x a year. Plus, there's a 3 sided barn and small equipment shed for storage. RECENT UPDATES - 2021: Interior professionally painted, installed radon mitigation system, encapsulated crawl space, NEW quartz counter-tops in kitchen and master bath, and NEW master bath glass shower door. The energy efficient home has zoned heating/cooling with a geothermal system for the main level and an HVAC system (2018) for level 2. The attached 2 car garage is spacious and includes a separate workshop area. The outdoor space is the perfect spot for relaxing - an open back deck with a stone fireplace. Well landscaped, the yard is filled with a variety of plants and flowers for those with a green thumb. Experience the exceptional quality of this 6500+ finished sq. foot home today. Schedule a private showing!