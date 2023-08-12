This extraordinary, bright and airy Modern Farmhouse is situated in the newest and most sought-after subdivision in Abingdon, Virginia. With its open-concept design, this home is perfect for entertaining, family gatherings, and lavish everyday living. Step into the heart of this home, where the main level boasts 10' ceilings & 8' doors creating a sense of grandeur and openness. The well-appointed Primary Suite is a luxurious oasis with a spa-like en-suite bath and custom walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms on this main level offer convenience and flexibility for various needs. The kitchen is a chef's delight, featuring stunning quartzite countertops, a spacious kitchen island, and top-of-the-line THOR appliances. Ample cabinet space and a convenient pantry ensure that you have everything you need at your fingertips. The living area, complete with a cozy gas fireplace, seamlessly flows into the covered patio, creating the perfect indoor-outdoor entertainment space. Whether you're lounging or dining, the patio offers an idyllic spot to enjoy the fresh air and beautiful surroundings. The upper level offers 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. The lower level, with its ICF foundation and 9' ceilings, awaits your vision. A 2nd driveway has been pre-approved; therefore, it can be finished into a separate apartment with its own entry and plumbed bath, making it perfect for guests or live-in. Alternatively, you might choose to transform this space into a recreation or media area for endless hours of fun. This custom home leaves no detail overlooked. From the elegant trim and built-ins to the energy-efficient tankless hot water system and dual fuel furnace, every aspect of the property is designed for comfort, convenience, and style. Don't miss this opportunity-call today!