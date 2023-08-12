This extraordinary, bright and airy Modern Farmhouse is situated in the newest and most sought-after subdivision in Abingdon, Virginia. With its open-concept design, this home is perfect for entertaining, family gatherings, and lavish everyday living. Step into the heart of this home, where the main level boasts 10' ceilings & 8' doors creating a sense of grandeur and openness. The well-appointed Primary Suite is a luxurious oasis with a spa-like en-suite bath and custom walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms on this main level offer convenience and flexibility for various needs. The kitchen is a chef's delight, featuring stunning quartzite countertops, a spacious kitchen island, and top-of-the-line THOR appliances. Ample cabinet space and a convenient pantry ensure that you have everything you need at your fingertips. The living area, complete with a cozy gas fireplace, seamlessly flows into the covered patio,