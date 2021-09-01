REDUCED! PICTURESQUE MOUNTAIN and PASTORAL VIEWS! Situated on 16+ ACRES in beautiful SWVA, this 5 BEDROOM/4 BATH home is conveniently located minutes from both the Virginia Creeper Trail and Abingdon Vineyards. Built in 2009, this custom, one-owner home features HW flooring, extensive wood molding and trim, 2x6 walls, 50 year architectural shingle roof, and Andersen windows. The updated kitchen boasts NEW quartz counter-tops, soft close cabinetry, copper sink, recessed lighting, walk-in pantry, and a center island for food prep. The over-sized master bedroom ensuite features a spacious tiled walk-in shower, NEW quartz counter-tops, 2 walk-in closets, a private dressing area, built-ins and plantation shutters. Step into the adjoining sunroom, where the stunning wall of windows showcases the incredible views from this property. Upstairs there's a 5th bedroom with a view, full bath, home office, rec room, and an ''other'' space - the perfect spot for a media room. Plus, there's storage galore! Zoned Agricultural (A-2), this property is the perfect mini-farm as the acreage is already partially fenced and produces an average of 60 rolls of hay 3x a year. Plus, there's a 3 sided barn and small equipment shed for storage. RECENT UPDATES - 2021: Interior professionally painted, installed radon mitigation system, encapsulated crawl space, NEW quartz counter-tops in kitchen and master bath, and NEW master bath glass shower door. The energy efficient home has zoned heating/cooling with a geothermal system for the main level and an HVAC system (2018) for level 2. The attached 2 car garage is spacious and includes a separate workshop area. The outdoor space is the perfect spot for relaxing - an open back deck with a stone fireplace. Well landscaped, the yard is filled with a variety of plants and flowers for those with a green thumb. Experience the exceptional quality of this 6500+ finished sq. foot home today. Schedule a private showing!
5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $797,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 7 min to read
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tremors of emotion shook intensive care unit nurse Alicia Deel’s voice as she recounted treating critically ill COVID-19 pati…
“We’re heartbroken,” AHS head football coach Garrett Amburgey said. “Coach Ratcliff was a great coach, and he was an even better friend.”
A delta variant-driven COVID-19 surge is generating some sobering statistics in this region, where less than half the residents are vaccinated. More than 92% of Ballad Health inpatients hospitalized this week with COVID-19 were unvaccinated. Seventy of 71 patients — 98% — treated in intensive care units were not vaccinated, including 48 of the 49 people being kept alive on ventilators.
- Updated
Freshman Ryan O’Quinn launched his high school career by throwing three touchdown passes and also rushing for a score as Ridgeview rolled to a 41-6 season-opening victory over the J.I. Burton Raiders on Thursday night at Lawson-Fitchko Stadium.
- Updated
Check out the predictions for 13 high school football games slated to be held across far Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee tonight and Saturday.
Five more Southwest Virginia residents who conspired with more than 30 others to file fraudulent claims for more than $499,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits, mail fraud and associated offenses have pleaded guilty.
Ghislaine Worley grew up in the south of France, unable to pronounce her first name. She called herself “Gilou.” Today, she uses that nickname for her recently opened restaurant, Gilou’s Café. This French bistro opened with four tables June 14 on East Main Street in Abingdon.
A Marion man died Friday and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Smyth County, officials said.
DAMASCUS, Va. — A quaint, boutique short-stay lodge in the heart of downtown Damascus has opened for business, expecting to woo more travelers…
Hannah Ingram promises a new chapter for the Abingdon Main Street program.