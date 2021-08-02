5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $750,000

Looking for luxury? Look no more. This custom built one owner home has is it all. Equipped with 6700+ Sqft, and featuring 3 levels, 2 gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, wet bar, sound system, and central vac through the whole house. Finished with some of the finest materials available, this home also features 8' doorways, 10' ceilings, kraftmaid cabinetry, custom milled Ash wood on the flooring and moulding throughout, copper guttering, new plantation shutters, and so much more quality construction details. Perfect for entertaining with a layout that offers a master suite and washer/dryer hookup on every floor. This brief description does not even begin to describe the opulence displayed on every inch of this beautiful estate, call today so you can truly experience what luxury was designed to look like. All information contained herein is gathered from tax records and homeowner and is subject to buyers verification.