5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $649,000

Elegance, Class and Custom help describe this one of a kind master piece in the heart of Abingdon, VA. Upon entering you are captured by the attention to detail and custom work helping to define this custom built home. Dramatic 8Ft solid wood doors lead the way to the astonishing foyer with artistic Barrell ceiling that catch ones eye. Just steps off the foyer through cased opening you find the elegant dinning area with the custom crown molding completing the room. Moving forward from the foyer you find the magnificent great room with 16 Ft vaulted ceilings that seem to expand the room with being open to the kitchen with an abundance of natural light flowing through. Gas fireplace encased with exquisite detail crown molding and oversized base help to complete this area. Lets now move forward to the first class upscale Kitchen with all of the modern conveniences as well as having an open concept overlooking the great room making it perfect for the inspired chef to do the preparations for the main course. Custom granite and island with cooktop leaving plenty of space for the meal prep and planning. Just off the kitchen you find a large pantry and butlers pantry with outstanding counter top and cabinet space. Just off the butlers pantry you will find the oversized two car garage being great for bringing home groceries leading straight to the kitchen area. Now lets check out the luxurious Master bed ensuite with the marvelous tile shower Jacuzzi tub and the stunning his/her vanity! Now lets head upstairs just off the foyer by way of a captivating stairway with picture frame accents and oak treads where here you will find 3 enticing bedrooms with a magnificent bath to share between. Now heading to the astonishing lower level where here we enter almost another home with a wet bar efficiency kitchen and an enormous fantastic game room area with fireplace. Could be used as a Den, Man-Cave, Woman-Cave or room of choice great for entertaining guest and very accommodatin