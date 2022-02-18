5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $629,000

This spectacular property features a 2300+ sq ft home on over 150 acres of land, some cleared and some wooded - with a pond and a creek (Cave Spring Branch) running through the property. Both the pond and the creek are visible from the front porch of the home, offering a perfect setting for enjoying your morning coffee. Home features a main level master suite with huge bedroom and an en suite private bath. Laundry, living room, den, half bath, dining and kitchen are also on main level. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and a full bath. Two gas log fireplaces plus other features include a rear screened patio, detached 2 car garage and workshop area with large upstairs loft. Partial basement, unfinished with wood stove with greenhouse area just outside. Other outbuildings are also on-site - plus a large barn perfect for horses / livestock operations. Property is located on 5 parcels, with 4 in Virginia and 1 in Tennessee. Walk to the lake from this property (see map). Book your showing!