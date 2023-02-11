Beautiful one level living in The Heritage subdivision located in Abingdon, Virginia!! Newer construction with five bedrooms and four bathrooms, a beautifully designed kitchen with a walk-in pantry, large living and dining areas along with custom designed closets in the spacious bedrooms. The Owner's suite has an attached bathroom that feels like a spa! It has a luxurious tiled shower and free standing tub along with his and her closets. The fifth bedroom is the only space on the second level and includes an attached full bathroom. It is the perfect space for so many options including a private guest suite, game or media room, playroom or office. The mature trees in the back yard provide shade and privacy that is almost unheard of in a newer subdivision. The front entrance is very welcoming with a beautiful front door and well designed landscaping. The home is located in a very desirable neighborhood and school district. Don't let this one pass you by!! Owner/Agent