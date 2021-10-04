This home has all the quality and comfort one would look for in a residence. The house is meticulously maintained and decorated to the maximum. You will think you just stepped into a Southern Living Magazine. The main level is very open and welcoming as soon as you step in the front door. There is a beautiful winding staircase leaving you wondering what to explore first. The living room features a beautiful fireplace, hardwood floors, a vaulted ceiling and windows galore to enjoy the mountain views. The formal dining room open & warm . It also has a tray ceiling with added light. The eat in kitchen features beautiful wood cabinets, granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless appliances. The eat in area has lots of windows to enjoy the mountains while having your morning coffee. The laundry is located just off the kitchen area to allow for multi tasking. The master bedroom is very large and freshly painted with a vaulted ceiling and lots of light. You will then step into a master bath with his and her's vanities, a large jacuzzi tub and a beautiful tiled walk in shower.- There is also a large walk in closet just off the bathroom. - The back of the home has a very large deck which allows for outdoor entertaining and beautiful views. The second floor has a sitting area at the top of the stairs and 3 additional bedrooms and 1 full bath. The basement area has an additional bedroom, a nice size den and 1 full bath with a walk in shower. This could easily be transformed into a Mother-In-Laws Suite and has it's own entrance. There is an abundance of storage in this area. This house has all the bells and whistles and is a must see. Make your appointment today.
5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $479,000
