5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $479,000

Beautiful home in a lakefront community. The commons area has two boat ramps and the home has a deeded shared boat ramp space. The home has a great in ground pool with a pool house with a full bath. The downstairs has a game room and yes the pool table stays. it also has a theater room with six theater style chairs and a huge television that stays also. The sunroom was built in 2019. The kitchen and two bathes were remodeled in 2019.