5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $479,000

Beautiful home on 3 acres. Great mountain views. Lake community with 2 private boat ramps and a deeded shared boat dock slip. Beautiful in ground pool with a pool house with a full bath. New sunroom in 2019. Remodeled Two bathrooms and the kitchen in 2019. Finished part of basement includes a game room and yes the pool table stays and a theater room with theater seating and a huge television that stays also.

