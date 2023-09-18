Beautiful brick home with so much to offer! This home features 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, a bonus room and a fully private back yard that is fully enclosed with a beautifully designed brick wall. The first floor offers the opportunity for single level living including the Primary Bedroom with double walk-in closets and full en-suite, 3 additional bedrooms, 2 additional full bathrooms, large dining room, great room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, laundry room and an eat-in kitchen that has loads of counter space and cabinetry, a full suite of stainless steel appliances and large windows looking out over the private back yard. The great room opens onto the covered back patio which steps down into the back yard. Just off the kitchen is the entrance into the two car garage that is large enough for those big SUVs, boats or whatever else you desire to store out of the weather. The second floor offers a large bonus room that could be perfect for a playroom, office or media room and a fifth bedroom that features it's own full bathroom with walk-in tiled shower (just completed finishing out this bedroom/bathroom in 2023). The bonus room and bedroom/bathroom on the second floor also makes a perfect retreat for guests or a private space for a in-law suite. This home is located on a beautiful corner lot in the highly desirable Landridge at Whites Corner subdivision. This one is definitely a Must See! (All information including square footage taken from public records and deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be verified by the Buyer/Buyer's Agent)