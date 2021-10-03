5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $385,000

Location, one level living, and no town taxes... It doesn't get better than this! Come check out this one level sprawling ranch on a little over an acre with both pastoral and mountain views. As you walk in the front door you will be met by gleaming hardwood floors and surprised by the space! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and laundry all on the main level, as well as, a cozy living room with gas log fireplace, den with gas log fireplace, and a traditional dining room. If more space is what you're after, venture downstairs to find another den with gas logs, additional kitchen area, large laundry room with storage, another bedroom and a partially finished full bathroom. The lower level would make a great mother in law space, rental or entertainment area. Outside you will enjoy a large lot with some fencing and great entertaining spaces. Priced to sell, this one won't last long! Schedule your showing today! **Pool in back yard is in need of repair.