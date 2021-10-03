Location, one level living, and no town taxes... It doesn't get better than this! Come check out this one level sprawling ranch on a little over an acre with both pastoral and mountain views. As you walk in the front door you will be met by gleaming hardwood floors and surprised by the space! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and laundry all on the main level, as well as, a cozy living room with gas log fireplace, den with gas log fireplace, and a traditional dining room. If more space is what you're after, venture downstairs to find another den with gas logs, additional kitchen area, large laundry room with storage, another bedroom and a partially finished full bathroom. The lower level would make a great mother in law space, rental or entertainment area. Outside you will enjoy a large lot with some fencing and great entertaining spaces. Priced to sell, this one won't last long! Schedule your showing today! **Pool in back yard is in need of repair.
5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $385,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mac McClung rewrote the VHSL record book and won a state championship at Gate City High School.
Cade Leonard viewed his late father, Trea, as his first “superhero.”
"Not many people thought we would have a team to start off but we ended up having one and now we are rolling," junior fullback/linebacker Matthew Lester said.
A detective with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has died as a result of complications from COVID-19 — becoming the second SCSO officer to die from the virus in a little more than a month.
- Updated
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Rows of cornstalks basked in the midst of a glowing morning sun. Nestled in a crib of chocolate brown soil, they wriggled in …
- Updated
Sixteen games, 15 tonight and one on Saturday, will be played across far Southwest Virginia in high school football. Who wins? Check out the predictions from the staff at the Bristol Heral Courier.
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285
Ajaani Delaney (Virginia High), Caleb Casey (Holston), Jordan Gray (Eastside), Landen Taylor (Castlewood), Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview), Carson Jenkins (Gate City), Cody Pruitt (Patrick Henry), Nate Stephens (Elizabethton), Carter Creasy (Tazewell), Ryan Horne (Twin Springs), Ethan Bergeron (West Ridge) among Friday's stars.
A 10-year-old Suffolk girl who died of COVID had been assigned at school to walk with sick students to nurse's office
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.
- Updated
BRISTOL, Va. — With less than one month remaining before his new Texas Roadhouse opens, managing partner Craig Phelps balances working with co…
- Updated
As frustration continues over people who refuse to get the free COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ralph Northam issued strong words on Monday and suggested they think about their obituaries.